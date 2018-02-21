Indy to resurface 900 lane miles over next year as Hoosiers complain about potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As drivers have complained for weeks about the potholes all over Indianapolis, we’re learning about the roads DPW will completely overhaul in the coming year.

There are more than 100 projects that DPW will tackle this year into next. Sometimes it’s a single street; other times it’s several streets in need of attention.

You don’t have to travel far to hear complaints about the streets, especially when it comes to potholes.

“You can’t go to the left or the right because the whole street is tore up,” said Deborah Harris of Indianapolis.

“I try to drive like a turtle,” she said about going up her street by 42nd and Kessler.

The complaints come even after the city had a multiple day pothole blitz earlier this year, where they filled about 9-thousand a day.

“You can’t even tell,” she said.

Every year the city resurfaces roads, and DPW released this year’s list of about 90 lane miles of road. DPW couldn’t say whether it’s more or less than typical years that it depends on the yearly budget.

But Hoosiers said they’re excited about the news.

“As soon as they can get out here that sounds good,” she said.

But they may have to wait. The fixes will happen this spring, summer and potentially into 2019.

DPW said next week there will be another pothole blitz.

Street From To

Delaware CSX Railroad Overpass Maryland St

20th St Cornell Ave Monon Trail

20th St Monon Trail Alvord St

20th St Alvord St Yandes St

38th St Emerson Ave Arlington Ave

Carroll Rd 62nd St Pendleton Pike

Minnesota St Eagle Creek Richland St

N White River Pkwy W Dr RxR N Pershing Ave

64th St College Ave Monon Trail

Hague Rd Entrance #3 200′ +/- NE of Entrance #3

Hillcrest Rd High Dr Willow Spring Rd

Tibbs Ave Morris St Washington St

Cranbrook Dr 71st St Allisonville Rd

Ferguson St 64th St 67th St

Galeston Ave Washington St dead end

Oakland Ave 11th St Nowland Ave

Rural St 10th St Brookside Pkwy NDR

Walnut St Alley 4725 E Emerson Ave

Westfield Blvd Riviera Dr 65th St

Westfield Blvd 65th St Shore Island Dr

Yellowwood Ct Brewster Rd Yellowwood Ct

56th St Emerson Way Old Colony Rd

38th St Keystone Ave Sherman Dr

30th St Post Rd Mitthoefer Rd

Mitthoefer Rd 21st St 38th St

30th St Raceway Rd Tansel Rd

42nd Kessler Blvd North Dr Sunmeadow Lane

88th St Lafayette Rd 7715 88th St

Beauport Rd Falcon Dr Fredonia Rd

Burmaster Ct Summerfield Dr cul-de-sac

Callan Dr McCarty Ct Deer Creek Ave

Cold Spring Rd 30th St 38th St

Eagle Bay NDR Eagle Bay WDR Eagle Creek Pkwy

Eagle Bay SDR Eagle Bay WDR Eagle Creek Pkwy

Eagle Bay WDR Eagle Bay SDR Eagle Bay NDR

Falcon Dr Fredonia Rd 30th St

Fall Creek Blvd Paris Ave Capitol Ave

Federalist Ct Dead End Liberty Creek Drive E

Fieldstone Ct Cul-de-sac Fieldstone Tr

Harcourt Rd Dugan Dr Katie Knox Dr

Harding St Burdsal Pkwy 30th St

High School Rd Kentucky Ave Hanna Ave

Kentucky Ave frontage Rd Rybolt Ave Foltz St

Liberty Creek Dr W Liberty Creek Dr E Colonist Cir

Lynhurst Dr Vermont St 10th St

Minnesota St Lynhurst Dr Dunlap Ave

Oliver Ave Holt Rd Foltz Rd

Philadelphia Ct Dead End Liberty Creek Drive W

Plainfield Ave Lynhurst Dr Morris St

Runningbrook Ct Cul-De-Sac Fieldstone Trace

Spice Bush Dr Burkwood Way Cul-de-sac

Thrasher Dr Deer Creek Dr Deer Creek Dr

Waldemere Ave McCarty St Delmar St

White Willow Ct Cul-de-sac Burkwood Way

25th St Keystone Ave Sherman Dr

33rd St Dead End W of Houston St Dead End E of Adams St

34th St Sherman Dr Emerson Ave

47th St Washington Blvd Central Ave

61st St College Ave Compton St

Adams St 33rd St 34th St

Bancroft St 31st St 32nd St

Brentwood Ave 34th St 36th St

Campbell Ave Kilmer Ln 81st St

Cresco St Craig St Dead End

Fall Creek Rd 500′ east of Hague Rd 71st St

Forest Manor Ave 29th St 30th St

Hawthorne Ln 32nd St 33rd St

Hawthorne Park Dr Cul-De-Sac 71st St

Houston St 33rd St 34th St

Kenyon Dr 52nd Pl Brendon Park Dr

Raven Rock Dr Cul-de-sac 82nd St

Shadeland Station Shadeland Ave Shadeland Station Way

Staughton Dr Emerson Ave Eastbourne Dr

Vera Dr Allisonville Rd Pembroke Pl

Washington Blvd 40th St 43rd St

Beville Ave Alley 50 S Washington St

Bluff Rd Gimber St Southern Ave

Bolton Ave 23rd St 24th St

Carroll Rd Prospect Washington St

Cottage Ave State St Randolph St

Cragmont Dr Woodwind Dr Meridian Woods Blvd

Delaware St Raymond St Dead End

Graham Ave 23rd St 24th St

Graham Ave 24th St Dead End

Irvington Ave Washington St Julian Ave

Julian Ave Downey St Audubon Rd

Kay Ellen Dr Gemini Dr Mercury Dr

Keystone Ave Thompson Rd I-465

Meridian Woods Blvd Banta Rd Cragmont Dr

Michigan St Bradley Ave Emerson Ave

Minnesota St Sherman Dr Emerson Ave

Pleasant Run Pkwy NDR Bluff Rd Meridian St

Randolph St Walker Ave Raymond St

Raymond St Post Rd Davis Rd

Saturn Dr 25th St Cul-De-Sac

Southcreek Dr N 402 Southcreek Dr N Country Woods Dr

Southcreek Dr S 343 Southcreek Dr S Country Woods Dr

Union St Hill Valley Dr Valley View Dr

Woodwind Dr Banta Rd Cragmont Dr

Wright St Cottage Ave Sanders St

Central Ave Ft Wayne Ave 25th St

Central Ave 49th St 54th St

Central Ave 56th St Westfield Blvd

Central Ave 45th St 49th St

Central Ave 38th St 43rd St

Central Ave 54th St 56th St

82nd St Allisonville Rd Bash Rd

25th St Central Ave Keystone Ave

Kirkbride Way Tibbs Ave Steeples Blvd

Steeples Blvd 540′ north of Kirkbride Way Vermont St

Blackford New York Michigan

Michigan St White River Pkwy WDR West S

Michigan St West St Indiana Ave

West St New York St Indiana Ave

Market St Alabama St East St

New Jersey St Washington St Ohio St