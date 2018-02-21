Indy to resurface 900 lane miles over next year as Hoosiers complain about potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As drivers have complained for weeks about the potholes all over Indianapolis, we’re learning about the roads DPW will completely overhaul in the coming year.
There are more than 100 projects that DPW will tackle this year into next. Sometimes it’s a single street; other times it’s several streets in need of attention.
You don’t have to travel far to hear complaints about the streets, especially when it comes to potholes.
“You can’t go to the left or the right because the whole street is tore up,” said Deborah Harris of Indianapolis.
“I try to drive like a turtle,” she said about going up her street by 42nd and Kessler.
The complaints come even after the city had a multiple day pothole blitz earlier this year, where they filled about 9-thousand a day.
“You can’t even tell,” she said.
Every year the city resurfaces roads, and DPW released this year’s list of about 90 lane miles of road. DPW couldn’t say whether it’s more or less than typical years that it depends on the yearly budget.
But Hoosiers said they’re excited about the news.
“As soon as they can get out here that sounds good,” she said.
But they may have to wait. The fixes will happen this spring, summer and potentially into 2019.
DPW said next week there will be another pothole blitz.
Street From To
- Delaware CSX Railroad Overpass Maryland St
- 20th St Cornell Ave Monon Trail
- 20th St Monon Trail Alvord St
- 20th St Alvord St Yandes St
- 38th St Emerson Ave Arlington Ave
- Carroll Rd 62nd St Pendleton Pike
- Minnesota St Eagle Creek Richland St
- N White River Pkwy W Dr RxR N Pershing Ave
- 64th St College Ave Monon Trail
- Hague Rd Entrance #3 200′ +/- NE of Entrance #3
- Hillcrest Rd High Dr Willow Spring Rd
- Tibbs Ave Morris St Washington St
- Cranbrook Dr 71st St Allisonville Rd
- Ferguson St 64th St 67th St
- Galeston Ave Washington St dead end
- Oakland Ave 11th St Nowland Ave
- Rural St 10th St Brookside Pkwy NDR
- Walnut St Alley 4725 E Emerson Ave
- Westfield Blvd Riviera Dr 65th St
- Westfield Blvd 65th St Shore Island Dr
- Yellowwood Ct Brewster Rd Yellowwood Ct
- 56th St Emerson Way Old Colony Rd
- 38th St Keystone Ave Sherman Dr
- 30th St Post Rd Mitthoefer Rd
- Mitthoefer Rd 21st St 38th St
- 30th St Raceway Rd Tansel Rd
- 42nd Kessler Blvd North Dr Sunmeadow Lane
- 88th St Lafayette Rd 7715 88th St
- Beauport Rd Falcon Dr Fredonia Rd
- Burmaster Ct Summerfield Dr cul-de-sac
- Callan Dr McCarty Ct Deer Creek Ave
- Cold Spring Rd 30th St 38th St
- Eagle Bay NDR Eagle Bay WDR Eagle Creek Pkwy
- Eagle Bay SDR Eagle Bay WDR Eagle Creek Pkwy
- Eagle Bay WDR Eagle Bay SDR Eagle Bay NDR
- Falcon Dr Fredonia Rd 30th St
- Fall Creek Blvd Paris Ave Capitol Ave
- Federalist Ct Dead End Liberty Creek Drive E
- Fieldstone Ct Cul-de-sac Fieldstone Tr
- Harcourt Rd Dugan Dr Katie Knox Dr
- Harding St Burdsal Pkwy 30th St
- High School Rd Kentucky Ave Hanna Ave
- Kentucky Ave frontage Rd Rybolt Ave Foltz St
- Liberty Creek Dr W Liberty Creek Dr E Colonist Cir
- Lynhurst Dr Vermont St 10th St
- Minnesota St Lynhurst Dr Dunlap Ave
- Oliver Ave Holt Rd Foltz Rd
- Philadelphia Ct Dead End Liberty Creek Drive W
- Plainfield Ave Lynhurst Dr Morris St
- Runningbrook Ct Cul-De-Sac Fieldstone Trace
- Spice Bush Dr Burkwood Way Cul-de-sac
- Thrasher Dr Deer Creek Dr Deer Creek Dr
- Waldemere Ave McCarty St Delmar St
- White Willow Ct Cul-de-sac Burkwood Way
- 25th St Keystone Ave Sherman Dr
- 33rd St Dead End W of Houston St Dead End E of Adams St
- 34th St Sherman Dr Emerson Ave
- 47th St Washington Blvd Central Ave
- 61st St College Ave Compton St
- Adams St 33rd St 34th St
- Bancroft St 31st St 32nd St
- Brentwood Ave 34th St 36th St
- Campbell Ave Kilmer Ln 81st St
- Cresco St Craig St Dead End
- Fall Creek Rd 500′ east of Hague Rd 71st St
- Forest Manor Ave 29th St 30th St
- Hawthorne Ln 32nd St 33rd St
- Hawthorne Park Dr Cul-De-Sac 71st St
- Houston St 33rd St 34th St
- Kenyon Dr 52nd Pl Brendon Park Dr
- Raven Rock Dr Cul-de-sac 82nd St
- Shadeland Station Shadeland Ave Shadeland Station Way
- Staughton Dr Emerson Ave Eastbourne Dr
- Vera Dr Allisonville Rd Pembroke Pl
- Washington Blvd 40th St 43rd St
- Beville Ave Alley 50 S Washington St
- Bluff Rd Gimber St Southern Ave
- Bolton Ave 23rd St 24th St
- Carroll Rd Prospect Washington St
- Cottage Ave State St Randolph St
- Cragmont Dr Woodwind Dr Meridian Woods Blvd
- Delaware St Raymond St Dead End
- Graham Ave 23rd St 24th St
- Graham Ave 24th St Dead End
- Irvington Ave Washington St Julian Ave
- Julian Ave Downey St Audubon Rd
- Kay Ellen Dr Gemini Dr Mercury Dr
- Keystone Ave Thompson Rd I-465
- Meridian Woods Blvd Banta Rd Cragmont Dr
- Michigan St Bradley Ave Emerson Ave
- Minnesota St Sherman Dr Emerson Ave
- Pleasant Run Pkwy NDR Bluff Rd Meridian St
- Randolph St Walker Ave Raymond St
- Raymond St Post Rd Davis Rd
- Saturn Dr 25th St Cul-De-Sac
- Southcreek Dr N 402 Southcreek Dr N Country Woods Dr
- Southcreek Dr S 343 Southcreek Dr S Country Woods Dr
- Union St Hill Valley Dr Valley View Dr
- Woodwind Dr Banta Rd Cragmont Dr
- Wright St Cottage Ave Sanders St
- Central Ave Ft Wayne Ave 25th St
- Central Ave 49th St 54th St
- Central Ave 56th St Westfield Blvd
- Central Ave 45th St 49th St
- Central Ave 38th St 43rd St
- Central Ave 54th St 56th St
- 82nd St Allisonville Rd Bash Rd
- 25th St Central Ave Keystone Ave
- Kirkbride Way Tibbs Ave Steeples Blvd
- Steeples Blvd 540′ north of Kirkbride Way Vermont St
- Blackford New York Michigan
- Michigan St White River Pkwy WDR West S
- Michigan St West St Indiana Ave
- West St New York St Indiana Ave
- Market St Alabama St East St
- New Jersey St Washington St Ohio St