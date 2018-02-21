Man seriously injured in single-vehicle Hamilton Co. crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was seriously injured in a Hamilton County crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 111th Street near Cornell Drive just after 11 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies say a black 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 62-year-old Kevin Dowd, was traveling eastbound on 111th Street and as the vehicle approached Cornell Drive it left the pavement. The vehicle struck a culvert and then a tree on the right side of the road.

Dowd, who was unconscious following the crash, was transported to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.