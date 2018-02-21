Must-have toys from the 2018 Toy Fair

Let’s play, shall we?! The 2018 Toy Fair, happening now, is the largest toy trade show in the northern hemisphere. The show, in fact, will feature close to 1,100 exhibiting manufacturers, distributors, importers, and sales agents to showcase hundreds of thousands of toy and youth entertainment products to retail outlets from more than 100 countries… and of course will feature the next wave of MUST-HAVE products for holiday 2018.

Lifestyle Expert Katy Mann shows us what could be the “must-have” toys for 2018!

Prime Time Toys Dart Zone

Tactical Strike TM Accelerator Motorized Ball Blaster Ages 14+, $29.97

For super-charged battle play

This fully motorized blaster holds 25 rounds of Tactical Strike foams

Ready to launch up to 100 feet per second

Pair it with:

Tactical Gear Mask Ages 14+, $9.97; Available Jan.15

To maximize the energy on the battlefield, kids can break into teams and sport this adjustable breathable mask.

Comes in three interchangeable colors: red, blue, or green.

YULU Helix Power Swing

Kids will unleash their ultimate throwing power with YULU’s new Helix Power Swing! Pull it, Swing it and fling it like a pro.

Thanks to its unique hyper spin and rollback plastic string, kids can launch the Helix Power Swing over 350 feet

Ages 6+, $9.99



MAGFORMERS LLC

Clicformers Speed Wheel 34Pc Set

Ages 4-12

MSRP $29.99

Retailer: Target

Build your own racecars with the Clicformers Speed Wheel Set, by MAGFORMERS LLC!

With this creative building set, kids have at their disposal 22 building blocks and 12 accessory pieces to have fun races all day long. Start by following the included idea booklet, and then the power of your imagination to build your own ideas

Clicformers construction toys are ideal for the development of hand-eye coordination and strategic thinking, as well as STEM education, for kids 4-12 years old

All Clicformers sets are comptabile, allowing building possibilities to be truly endless

When playtime is over, use clicking mechanism to simply stack and store



ALEX Spa Bathaccino

Mix your perfect bath

Make your bath fizzy and festive with bath bombs and bath confetti

One of three fabulous scents; Strawberry Surprise, Lavender Chill or Coconut Dream

Includes a Spoon, Bath Pouf, Epsom Salt, 4 Mini Bath Bombs, Bath Confetti and Instructions

Recommended for children 6 years of age and older, Available Spring 2018



Epoch

Baby Nursery Sets:

Globally popular series features beautiful, richly detailed animal figures that live like humans with a focus on “Nature, Family and Love.”

Now the Baby Critters have special places of their own to have fun! The new nursery line is packed with play for the little ones.

Availably in three sets: Baby Tree House, Baby Castle Playground and Baby Choo-Choo Train.

Each nursery set comes with environment and Baby Critter.

Ages 3+

$17.95 each

