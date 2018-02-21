Soaking wet morning with falling temperatures

A very soggy start to the morning with showers moving in as a cold front passes. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Already accumulated about an inch in the metro area from overnight showers with more accumulation possible late morning and early afternoon. Highs will fall into the 40s and hold steady for the rest of the afternoon. Showers will become scattered this afternoon and will linger overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s which will allow for a transition in precipitation. Freezing drizzle and sleet could mix in with rain showers overnight and for the morning commute Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be a touch warmer topping out in the upper 40s with showers moving out during late morning and early afternoon. A brief dry period Thursday afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. Showers return late Thursday through much of the day on Friday with highs returning back to the middle 50s. Scattered showers around during the afternoon. Showers will continue through the weekend.

Saturday is looking like the soggiest of the days with showers around at any point. Highs in the lower 60s. Rain ends by late Saturday with rain accumulations around 3-5″. Sunday we finally dry out with sunshine during the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Starting off the work week with sun and warmer than normal highs, topping out in the lower to mid 50s. Rain returns by mid week.