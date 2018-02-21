Social media threat leads to arrest of juvenile in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus juvenile has been arrested following a threat posted on social media Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a fire alarm was accidentally set off at Columbus East High School at 8 a.m. Then after the former student, who is a juvenile, learned that all of the current students had exited the school, the threatening message was sent.

Officers say school officials started doing “lookout” preparations. The juvenile, who sent the threatening message, was located off school property.

The juvenile, after being taken into custody, was transported to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center.

The juvenile faces a preliminary charge of intimidation.

The incident remains under investigation.