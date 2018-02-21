Suspects threaten at least 12 Indiana schools; 19 people arrested in less than a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School threats are becoming a daily occurrence. Just in the past six days, there have been at least 12 threats made at various schools around the state. Police are now arresting suspects. 19 people have been arrested in connection with those threats. One juvenile was as young as 11 years old. On Wednesday, police arrested five in connection to threats made at Corydon Central High School, all after a social media post.

These days, you can be anyone online with just the click of a button. Unfortunately, too many are using social media as a playground to bully and make threats. But authorities are aiming to put an end to it. On Tuesday, police arrested a 15-year-old and 16-year-old after they allegedly made threats using Snapchat against Carmel High School. At least seventeen similar arrests have been made in less than a week around Indiana. At least nine involved juveniles and ten cases involved social media.

“I think police and school authorities are trying to send a very clear message; we’re not going to tolerate using social media to send threats to schools or fellow students,” said criminal defense attorney Jack Crawford.

Crawford believes there were several red flags that were ignored by law enforcement prior to last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

“Now, I think authorities are going to be looking more closely at these files to see if they’ve identified a young person who might be a threat to other students or the school in general,” Crawford said.

In ten cases, the suspects face intimidation charges; a level six felony.

“16-18 (years old) is technically a juvenile, but could be tried as an adult. But even if they’re in the juvenile system, they’re going to be arrested. They’re going to be incarcerated in a juvenile detention center,” said Crawford.

In addition, Crawford says the conviction could end up on the juvenile’s permanent record.