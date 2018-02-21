Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Feb 23-25

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are a few things going on around town this weekend.

1. Taco Week

It’s the one magical week of the year when many tacos in town are half price! You still have plenty of time to sample discount tacos at 26 participating locations in town. Not only do you get a great deal on a delicious meal, but the event is a fundraiser for Second Helpings who accept donated perishable and overstocked food to prepare nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults every day, and distributes them free of charge through local social service agencies in greater Indianapolis. Our very own Indy Style is also this year’s media partner! Go out and eat some tacos at a good price for a good cause!

2. Savor Downtown Indy

If tacos aren’t your flavor, Savor Downtown Indy is also entering its first weekend. The event features lunch and/or dinner specials at over 20 area locations. You don’t to preregister or print coupons. Just ask your server for the Savor Downtown Indy Menu. If you want to see a list of participating locations/deals, click the embedded link above!

3. 3rd Annual Pies and Pints Fundraiser

Celebrate some of Indy’s best pizza and beer all while raising funds for Arts for Learning, the Indiana Affiliate of Young Audiences this Friday from 7-10 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Community College Conference Center (2820 N. Meridian Street). Currently, 13 different breweries and 4 different pizzerias are signed up and tickets will run you $35-40.

4. Weekly Music Round-Up

FRIDAY

Montgomery Gentry – 8 Seconds Saloon – 6 p.m.

Ying Yang Twins – The Bluebird – 8 p.m.

Terrapin Flyer – The Hi-Fi – 8 p.m.

Jeezy – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Carbon Leaf & Sister Hazel – The Vogue Theatre – 7 p.m.

Hudson Moore – Tin Roof – 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Old National Centre – 8 p.m.

5. Pacers & Fuel

The Indy Fuel are hosting their first ever “Hockey For Indy Night” Friday beginning at 7:35 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This game is dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and welcoming hockey fans of all backgrounds. This Friday, the Fuel will partner with Indy Pride, Indiana Youth Group, the You Can Play project, along with a host of other organizations.

After the All-Star break, the Pacers are back in town this Friday as they host the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and there are still plenty of tickets available (starting at just $19) to see All-Star, Victor Oladipo!

6. Inaugural Chili Bowl

With temperatures sinking once again and plenty of soggy weather to start the weekend, it’s perfect weather for a hot bowl of chili! The 1st ever Chili Bowl will kick off this Saturday at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at the Resurrection Community Church (2502 E 38th St). Sample a variety of different dishes, including beef, turkey and chicken chili, chili cheese fries and chili dogs prepared by the great chefs of Resurrection Community Church. Tickets cost $5 in advance or $8 at the door.

7. Pardi Gras Ball II

The JW Marriott is hosting Pardi Gras, a black-tie fundraiser for Bloom Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 dedicated to college and career readiness for young males 12-18, to support new programming focused on the STEM and technology fields. The event starts at 8 p.m. in the Griffin Ballroom and TICKETS will start at $75, with a table for 10 (including a server) going for $900. Complimentary Mardis Gras cocktails, NOLA inspired hors-d’oeuvres all night long, multiple DJs, special guests, photo booth, a red carpet and more all included with a ticket.

8. Ron White

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White is best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon. He will perform two shows in the Circle City this Friday at the Old National Centre. The early show at 8:30 p.m. is already sold out, but TICKETS are still available for his 10:30 p.m. show, starting at $33.25.