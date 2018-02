INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Weather Kid of the week happens on Wednesdays and offers a student interested in meteorology the chance to try their hand at the providing the forecast on WISH-TV.

This week’s Weather Kid of the Week was Isabelle, an eight grader from Heritage Christian School.

In addition to providing the weather forecast, she also talked about what it was that really piqued her interest in meteorology.

To watch this week’s entire Weather Kid of the Week segment, click on the video.