INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We now know what the tickets will look like for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Governor Eric Holcomb helped last year’s winner, Takuma Sato, unveil the design Thursday morning at the Statehouse.

The design features the picture of last year’s winner – a tradition that began 70 years ago.

At the event, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles gave the governor one of the 102 commemorative milk bottles.

To hear more from this story, click on the video.