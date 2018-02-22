5 arrested following threat against southern Indiana school

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say five people have been arrested in connection with a social media threat of violence against a southern Indiana high school.

The arrests of the four juveniles and one adult follow posts made on Snapchat threatening Corydon Central High School and are the latest in numerous similar threats in Indiana since the shooting last week at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seelye says he takes all such threats seriously and that investigators seized several firearms from the homes of those arrested. School officials say about 20 percent of Corydon Central students were absent Wednesday, roughly double the normal level.