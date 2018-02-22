Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Kokomo teen

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A Kokomo teen was arrested Wednesday evening after officials with the Kokomo School Corporation received an anonymous tip.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the school contacted the police after receiving the information.

An investigation by the KPD then began, which led them to a residence on the north side of Kokomo where the 16-year-old was located.

The teen was then taken into custody and has been transported to the Kinsey Youth Center.

The 16-year-old faces preliminary charges for carrying a handgun with a license and harassment by using a computer network or other form of electronic communication.

There were no injuries in relation to this case.

Officers say this is thought to be an isolated incident and that no active threat current exists at any Kokomo School Corporation building.