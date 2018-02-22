Celebrating its 20-year anniversary, ‘The Vagina Monologues’ set to open in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday is opening night for a three-show series of The Vagina Monologues.

The play is celebrating its 20th year.

The play is written by Eve Ensler and is based on interviews from women around the world about their experiences as women, including stories of domestic violence, rape and genital mutilation.

35 Indianapolis-area women will be performing in the show.

It runs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22- Saturday, Feb. 24 at The Church Within in Fountain Square.

Tickets are $15 for general admission. Seniors and students get in for $10.

Proceeds benefit Colburn Place Safe Haven.