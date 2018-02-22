Dozens of Hoosiers attend free active shooter training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A week after a school shooting in Florida that took 17 lives, IMPD gave Hoosiers the chance to learn how to react in an active shooter situation.

The pastor from Bridgeport Central Baptist Church said he has sensed concern in the community due to mass shootings. And that’s why he wanted Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to host this presentation, one that was planned before the tragedy in Florida.

Schools, churches and concerts all have been targeted by mass shooters. Through a federally funded program, IMPD offers free lectures on how to make it out of a nightmare situation.

“Every second that goes by, our chances of survival are decreasing,” said Officer David Spurgeon, who hosted the session.

They listened to 911 calls from the Columbine mass shooting to learn what mistakes were made. They watched mock active shooter drills outlining the best course of action.

“The idea is to avoid the conflict altogether, and if you can’t and you have to stay in that room, you may have to defend yourself,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon took attendees through the stress levels many experience in active shooting situations. It can become tough to call 911, you can get tunnel vision — some people even stop hearing things.

“This is stress breaking you down,” he said.

He then explained how to avoid that from happening.

“You can do that by exerting physical activity with fitness,” he explained.

He suggested training your brain to work even when your heart rate is through the roof and offered reading the captions on television while running on a treadmill as a way to get used to it.

A couple dozen Hoosiers were captivated by what they learned.

“Pay attention to your surroundings, watch who’s around you and what their movements are,” said Gage Glascock, a 17-year-old who attended with his uncle, Robert Henslee.

“We can learn something protect us or somebody else the way the world is now,” said Henslee.

For more information on attending one of these free classes in the future, email paula.barnes@indy.gov