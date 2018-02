INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Thursday morning fire at a storage facility on the city’s south side has caused $250,000 in damage.

Just before 4:45 a.m., firefighters responded to Honeycomb Products located in the 400 block of West Raymond Street.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze.

Two workers did attempt to put out the fire out themselves, but some type of compressed gas continued feeding the flames, at which point IFD was called to the scene.