How to know if your car battery is in good health

Director Nate Hershey and Student Marcus Fussell share tips on TWO of the most important maintenance items on a car… AND tell us more about the program and how YOU can help!

Check out the website below to learn more and to donate your car to be used as a practice vehicle for students. City Life Wheels is also looking for companies who would be interested in being a shop or classroom sponsor so that they can continue to offer this free to students.

Social Media: Facebook, City Life Wheels.

Website: http://ciyfc.org/ministries/city_life_wheels/