Indiana’s Hidden History

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During this Black History Month, our reporters sought out stories of people, communities and events that helped shape both Indiana and the United States.

Brenna Donnelly spoke to historians and congregants working to preserve the history of Bethel AME Church in a new, virtual way as the West Vermont Street building is turned into a hotel.

David Williams spoke to an Indianapolis reverend about the time he spent with Martin Luther King Jr. and how he carries those lessons with him, even today.

Angelica Robinson at our sister station WANE explored a lakeside community that began as a vacation spot for African American families turned down at other resorts.

And a professor from Vincennes University shared the story of Polly Strong and the abolitionist lawyers who helped her fight for her freedom even though a ban on slavery was written into Indiana’s constitution.

Finally, meet John Donaldson, a baseball pitcher been born in the wrong time and in the wrong color to get the attention he deserved, who helped make baseball popular in Indiana.

Click here to read and watch more stories of the African Americans who helped make Indiana history.