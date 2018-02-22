Investigators work to learn cause of fatal north side fire

Related Coverage Woman killed in north side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was still alive when Indianapolis firefighters pulled her from a burning home. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

The fire broke out around 2:15 Thursday morning at a home near 38th Street and Capital Avenue.

Later that morning neighbors drove past slowly, trying to get a glimpse and perhaps insight into what happened. The home sustained around $80,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

But the real concern was how the fire started, and why it ended with the woman who lived there dead.

“It was very tragic that this older lady couldn’t get out of there quick enough,” said Cedric Taylor who lives nearby.

Larry Covington lives right behind the woman. He thought of her as a friend: “I will miss her talking to me. Her intelligence is what I’ll miss.”

Authorities have not released the woman’s name, pending family notification. This marks the fourth fatal fire for the Indianapolis Fire Department so far this year.