More rain is on the way

The good news is that milder air will return, the bad news, rain will come along with it. A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and south of I-70 until 7am Sunday morning.

DRY EVENING: Rain chances will hold off for evening plans, it will be cloudy and fairly mild, with temps in the 40s.

OVERNIGHT: Rain will return overnight. Heaviest rain will be along and south of I-70, but most areas will see at least some rain. Temps will hold in the mid 40s overnight.

FRIDAY RAIN: Most of the rain will fall early in the day, then rain will slowly taper off by afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

STORMY SATURDAY, SOME DRY DAYS IN THE 8-DAY FORECAST: Saturday will likely see heavy rain and maybe a few gusty thunderstorms. Flooding will again be the biggest threat. Sunday will be dry but windy. Rain chances will stay away Sunday through Tuesday of next week.