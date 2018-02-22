Plane crash reported in southern Carroll County

OWASCO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a small plane crashed in southern Carroll County on Thursday night.

Initial reports from troopers say the crash is near the intersection of county roads 600 South and 500 West, about 3 miles north of the town of Rossville and less than a mile east of the unincorporated community of Owasco.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers could only say a police incident is underway in southern Carroll County. They referred questions to state police, who were beginning to reach the scene about 9:15 p.m.

State police said the crash is in a rural, remote area, and communications were being hampered by the remoteness.

Emergency radio traffic indicated a large debris field.

Wayne Township Fire Department in Indianapolis tweeted it was providing assistance with an unmanned aerial system.

No additional information was immediately available.