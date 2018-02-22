Police investigate man found dead near White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the White River.

Police were called to the 1100 block of North White River Parkway — just north of West 10th Street — just after 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased individual.

The man was found near the river’s edge, and medical professionals declared him dead on the scene, according to a released from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Homicide detectives arrived and searched for witnesses.

The man’s identity had not been released on Thursday afternoon.