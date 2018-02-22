Savor these great deals at downtown Indy restaurants

Deals, deals, and more deals! Savor ALL the deals at this year’s Savor Downtown Indy.

Here’s everything you need to know:

SUMMARY:

WHO: Savor Downtown Indy

WHAT: Savor Downtown Indy restaurant week

WHERE: More than 50 downtown restaurants

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 19 – Sunday, March 4

WHY: Diners can now take advantage of discounted menus at more than 50 restaurants during the inaugural Savor Downtown Indy from Monday, Feb. 19 – Sunday, March 4. In recent years, Indy was listed as “One of America’s Favorite Food Cities” by Food & Wine in addition to being named America’s Most Underrated Food City by Conde Nast Traveler.

Savor Downtown participating restaurants include:

For more information, visit SavorDowntownIndy.com, Facebook (Savor Downtown Indy), Twitter @Savor_Downtown or Instagram @SavorDowntown.