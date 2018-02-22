Savor these great deals at downtown Indy restaurants

Deals, deals, and more deals! Savor ALL the deals at this year’s Savor Downtown Indy.

Here’s everything you need to know:

WHO:             Savor Downtown Indy

WHAT:            Savor Downtown Indy restaurant week

WHERE:          More than 50 downtown restaurants

WHEN:            Monday, Feb. 19 – Sunday, March 4

WHY:              Diners can now take advantage of discounted menus at more than 50 restaurants during the inaugural Savor Downtown Indy from Monday, Feb. 19 – Sunday, March 4. In recent years, Indy was listed as “One of America’s Favorite Food Cities” by Food & Wine in addition to being named America’s Most Underrated Food City by Conde Nast Traveler.

Savor Downtown participating restaurants include:

Acapulco Joe’s
Basey’s Downtown Grill & Spirits
Bluebeard
Broken English Taco Pub
Bru Burger Bar
Burger Study
Cannon Ball Brewing Company
The Capital Grille
CharBlue Steakhouse & Seafood
Chilly Water Brewing Co.
The Eagle’s Nest
Ember Urban Eatery
Fat Dan’s Deli
Festiva
The Garden Table
Greek Islands Restaurant
The Grub House
Hoagies & Hops
Iaria’s Italian Restaurant
Iozzo’s Garden of Italy
Livery
MacNiven’s
MADD Greeks
Maxine’s Chicken & Waffles
Mesh
Mimi Blue Meatballs
OCA SKB
Palomino
Pearl Street Pizzeria
Punch Burger
R2GO
Rathskeller
ReBar
Red, the Steakhouse
Repeal
Rooster’s Kitchen
Scotty’s Brewhouse
Shoefly Public House
Slippery Noodle
Skyline Club
Soupremacy
Spoke & Steele
Sun King Brewery
The Taco Shop
The Tap
Tavern on South
Temaki House
Thunderbird
Tinker Street
Union 50
Vida
Wild Eggs

For more information, visit SavorDowntownIndy.com, Facebook (Savor Downtown Indy), Twitter @Savor_Downtown or Instagram @SavorDowntown.

 

