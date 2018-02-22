Widow disgusted by Indiana political ad featuring husband

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The widow of an Uber driver killed in a suspected drunken driving crash by a person in the U.S. illegally says a new political ad featuring her deceased husband is “disgusting” and an affront to what he stood for.

Deb Monroe tells The Associated Press that Republican Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun’s new campaign ad has disturbed her family. She wants Braun to take the ad down, but says his campaign hasn’t returned her call.

Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson were killed Feb. 4 when a suspected drunken driver struck them on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

The ad narrated by Braun displays a picture of Monroe and Jackson, as well as the mug shot of Manuel Orrego-Savala, a Guatemalan man charged in the crash.