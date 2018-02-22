Woman killed in north side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was killed in a house fire on the city’s north side Thursday morning.
Crews were called to a residence in the 3800 block of North Capitol Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
After arriving on scene, heavy flames were spotted near the front of the residence and as firefighters began battling the flames, a neighbor told them someone may still be in the house.
Crews were able to get inside and did find a woman in the house. She was initially transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. IFD later posted on social media that the woman died.
A firefighter was also injured, suffering a knee injury. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. The extent of his injury is unknown at this time.
Damage to the residence has been estimated at $80,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.