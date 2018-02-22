Woodworking at its finest at Eagle Creek Park

Check out this cool event! It’s a Woodcarver, Woodturner and Woodburner exhibit that takes place at Eagle Creek Park’s Earth Discover Center March 3 & 4 from 9am – 5pm each day. The best part? Cost is FREE with park admittance!

Allen Berg, Participant, Woodcarver, Woodturner & Woodburner Exhibition, tells us more:

This event will showcase Indiana woodworkers and their wide array of artwork depicting beautiful wildlife, flora and fauna and/or traditional Native Americans through the fascinating art of woodcarving, woodturning, and wood burning. There will be a family activities area with soap carving, decorating tree cookies, a free play area, coloring pages, and a nature’s woodcarver’s station highlighting how native wildlife utilizes wood. Most of the artwork at the exhibition will be for sale and 15% of sales will go toward the Eagle Creek Park Foundation.

The Eagle Creek Park Foundation is a not for profit 501(c)(3) that works to promote, protect and preserve Eagle Creek Park.

