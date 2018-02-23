14-year-old arrested after threat at Marion junior high school

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An eighth-grader was arrested Friday after several students heard the 14-year-old boy make threat to go get a gun and shoot up the school, police said.

Marion Police Department officers arrested the boy at 8:04 a.m. Friday at his home after making the threat at McCulloch Junior High School, part of the Marion Schools district. He was charged him with intimidation.

The students promptly reported the incident to school personnel, Marion police said in a news release.

“While officers were at the home, the 14-year old’s grandfather gave permission for officers to search the home.

Upon completing a thorough search no weapon was located,” the release said. “The 14-year-old was then transported to the Grant County Juvenile Center.”

This investigation was continuing, according to Deputy Chief Stephen D. Dorsey.