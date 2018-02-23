24-year-old man charged in June 2017 triple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged in connection with the deaths of a father, a son and a woman police found shot in an east side home last year.

Police said 24-year-old Kenneth Lancaster, who faces three counts of murder, was being held in Hamilton County Jail on unrelated charges as of Friday afternoon.

On the morning of June 1, police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive for a welfare check after the homeowner didn’t show up for work.

They arrived to find 64-year-old Mark Higgins, 34-year-old Keith Higgins and 34-year-old Jessica Carte dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were initially searching for a red Monte Carlo taken from the driveway of the home but found it the same afternoon. Investigators said four people exited the Monte Carlo in the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue on the day of the homicides.