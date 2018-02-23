Anthony Calhoun encourages third-graders to read at IUPUI game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun on Friday encouraged kids to read by hosting a free-throw contest at the IUPUI-Wright State men’s basketball game.

About 3,000 third-graders from Pike Township, Warren Township and Indianapolis Public Schools were there.

IUPUI won over Wright State 66-56 in the afternoon game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Watch the video to see who else was there and to learn the finalist in the I Love to Read program.

Now in its 28th year, WISH-TV’s I Love to Read Challenge is designed to encourage a love of reading in 3rd graders, at a time when students are developmentally adapting from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”

The bracket-style elimination challenge encourages friendly competition among classrooms with a focus on both personal effort and collaborative achievement.

@IPSSchools third graders are arriving at the fairgrounds coliseum to support @IUPUIJaguars as a part of the @NCAA Readers as Leaders programs! @Scholastic Clifford on the scene! pic.twitter.com/ErOvwpmpOp — IPS Athletics (@IPSAthletics) February 23, 2018