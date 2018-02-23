Authorities find 13-year-old with autism in Columbus to be safe

UPDATE

The Republic, a news partner with WISH-TV, reports Agustine Ordonez, who was missing, was found safe on 25th Street in Columbus.

PREVIOUS

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a boy with autism last seen in Columbus.

Thirteen-year-old Agustine Ordonez, known as Junior, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday at Central Middle School, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities describe Ordonez as 4-feet-6 and 78 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities believe Ordonez is lost, not attempting to run away.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to dial 911 or call 812-379-1689.