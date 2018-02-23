Brownsburg detour on Green Street to start Monday

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Starting on Monday, traffic on parts of North Green Street in Brownsburg will be limited to northbound travel for more than a month.

Crews will be working to relocate utilities ahead of a street redesign project starting on or after Feb. 26.

Between Main and 56th streets, drivers will need to detour south on Grant Street and west on Franklin Street.

To get to West Main Street, drivers will need to travel on West Northfield Drive.

City officials believe restricting traffic will reduce congestion on North Green Street, keeping utility crews on schedule and safer.

The street’s redesign is expected to include adding a dedicated left-turn lane, sidewalks and bike lanes and should begin in April.