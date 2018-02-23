Chairs, glasses and fists thrown in UK bar brawl

LEEDS, England (WISH) – Chairs, glasses and fists were all thrown in a massive bar brawl in Leeds, a city in West Yorkshire, England over the weekend.

According to a social media post from the West Yorkshire Police Department, officers were called to the bar just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The post goes on to say that 20 men were involved in the fight, using glasses, chairs, fists and feet as weapons.

A detective with the department say the massive brawl appears to have started as a confrontation between two individuals.

One man, who was treated at a nearby hospital, suffered a head wound.

A 21-year-old man was arrested, but was later released.

The brawl remains under investigation.