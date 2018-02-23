Dry periods this afternoon with more rain this weekend

Another wet start to the morning with scattered showers about central Indiana. They’ll remain spotty and scattered for a remainder of the morning with eventual drying this afternoon. Cloud cover will linger with minimal sunshine, if any at all. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. Dry this evening as well with cloudy skies and lows falling into the 40s. Showers begin to spread in from the south as early as midnight for southern portions of the state. Overnight showers could be heavy at times and will linger through the morning and afternoon.

Expect to see showers on and off throughout the day on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for areas south of Indy for the storms that roll through Saturday evening and night. Main threat with those is heavy rain, gusty winds and some smaller hail stones. An additional 2-3″ of rain accumulation for southern parts of the viewing area. Sunday looks like the best day this weekend with highs in the lower 50s.

The start of the work looks dry for now with mainly sunny skies and highs well above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Showers arrive by mid week then eventually a few snow flurries by the end of the week next week.