Flooding, severe weather threat Saturday

A strong storm system will arrive late Saturday bringing the threat of flooding rain and severe weather to parts of central Indiana.

THIS EVENING: Rain showers are possible in southern Indiana, but most of central and northern Indiana will be cloudy, but dry. Temps will stay fairly mild through the evening.

OVERNIGHT: Areas of rain will move in overnight and we will see rain likely by Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain will be the story early in the day. There could be a break before heavy rain and possibly strong thunderstorms arrive late afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the 50s, but we will not see those temps until late evening.

DRIER SUNDAY / MORE DRY DAYS IN THE 8-DAY: Rain will move out by Sunday, it will be breezy and cooler with highs near 50. Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday. Could see a few flurries Friday morning.