Henry Phillips entertains on Indy Style before appearing at Morty’s Comedy Joint

Comedian Henry Phillips has been seen and heard performing his twisted songs and stories on ‘Comedy Central Presents’, ABC’s ’Jimmy Kimmel Live’, satellite and terrestrial radio nationwide.

His critically acclaimed albums, fusing mellow folk-rock ballads with psychopathic lyrics have earned him mention in Billboard magazine’s ’Critic’s Choice’, as well as acclaim from such notable artists as Moby, who refers to Phillips’ songs as “disconcertingly funny”. His semi-biographical comedy film “Punching the Clown” received the Audience award at Slamdance film festival ’09, and is currently available on Netflix and iTunes.

Henry Phillips at Morty’s Comedy Joint

Tonight, February 23rd & Tomorrow, February 24th, 7:15 & 9:45 p.m. shows

To learn more, visit:

www.mortyscomedy.com

www.henryphillips.com