INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is looking to use millions of dollars to fix the city’s pothole problem.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to make the announcement at 10 a.m. Friday.

He’ll be joined by new City-County Council President Vop Osili and Department of Public Works Director Dan Parker as they introduce a proposal to allocate millions to fix the roads.

That announcement will be available live on WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV news app and on our Facebook page.