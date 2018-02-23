Kirk Cameron creates project to connect families in a digital world

He’s a passionate advocate of marriages and families and has created what may be his most exciting and much-needed project to date, one that aims to enlighten and encourage parents in today’s digitally driven environment.

Today on Indy Style, Actor & Producer Kirk Cameron shares more about “Kirk Cameron: CONNECT,” and the life-saving it could have for both parents and kids.

About “Kirk Cameron: CONNECT”:

In a social media-centered world, the smart phone has become a cultural rite of passage for kids. But is that rite all wrong? How can this generation of parents blaze a new trail to equip their kids to thrive in an ever-changing digital environment while steering clear of the dangers that lurk nearby? With six teenagers, Cameron fully understands this dilemma. So, he went to the experts, and what he learned will enlighten, challenge and equip parents.

For two nights only, Fathom Events, CAMFAM Studios and Provident Films present “Kirk Cameron: CONNECT” exclusively in movie theaters nationwide on Tuesday, February 27 and Thursday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both days).

Notable guests in this compelling documentary include Dr. Ian Armstrong (Neurosurgeon), Kathy Koch, Ph.D. (founder of Celebrate Kids, Inc.), Tim Woda (founder of uKnowKids), Pastor Ken Graves (Calvary Chapel, Bangor, Maine), and Mark Gregston (founder of Heartlight). Also featured are parents and young adults who share their own personal stories regarding the impact of technology in their lives.

Tickets for “Kirk Cameron: CONNECT” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 750 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of participating theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

In an online world that creates an illusion of reality and “friends” through social media, apps and “followers,” “Kirk Cameron: CONNECT” pulls back the curtain to the benefits, dangers and boundaries that every parent, teacher, pastor or youth leader should consider while monitoring and utilizing technology in our children’s lives. As Cameron reminds parents, “The heart of the battle is really the battle of the heart.”

“God-fearing parents can find confidence and guidance when it comes to the challenges of parenting in our technology-driven world, knowing that God has fully equipped us for the sacred calling as a parent,” said Cameron. “We have resources to prepare our children as they learn their purpose and identity, and responsibly use technology to understand family, friends, God and the world around them.”

“As a father of two, I realize the important role that parents play in their children’s lives and the decisions they make,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “With our lives being driven by technology and social media, it is even more critical to connect with your kids and help guide them through life’s journey. ‘Kirk Cameron: CONNECT’ will help families start discussions, set guidelines and figure out the best way to navigate the challenges that come with today’s technology.”

About Kirk Cameron:

Kirk Cameron has been a part of the national landscape since starring as Mike Seaver in the ABC hit “Growing Pains.” That role turned him into a cultural icon in the 1980s, with his mullet hairstyle, cool sunglasses, and wisecracking comebacks. Since then, he’s appeared in numerous television and movie productions, including the Left Behind series, Monumental, and Fireproof—the marriage-centered film that became the #1 grossing inspirational film of the year. He’s been featured on Nightline, Fox News, and CNN and currently travels the country speaking to 30 churches a year as part of the “Love Worth Fighting For” marriage conference. He has hosted the live Fathom theater event including Revive Us and Revive Us 2—both “national family meeting” urging people of faith to return to biblical principles and to create a hope-filled future for our children. His documentary Kirk Cameron: CONNECT addresses the critical topic of social media, technology and the impact in the lives of children. He and his wife Chelsea have been married for more than 25 years. They met on the set of “Growing Pains.” Together they have six children and host an all-expenses-paid summer camp for terminally ill children and their families called Camp Firefly.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei’s Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Grateful Dead and Dixie Chicks, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Steve McQueen: American Icon and In Our Hands, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events’ live digital broadcast network (“DBN”) is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About CamFam Studios:

Created in 2012 by Kirk and Chelsea Cameron, CAMFAM Studios aims to encourage, strengthen, and uplift through entertainment. CAMFAM Studios projects include the record-breaking documentary film Monumental: In Search of America’s National Treasure (2012), Unstoppable (2013), Saving Christmas (2014), Revive Us (2016) and Revive Us 2 (2017).

About Provident Films:

Provident Films, a division of Provident Music Group, a Sony company, develops, produces and markets faith-based films. A pioneer in the genre since 2006, Provident Films’ partnerships include Sherwood Pictures/Kendrick Brothers (War Room, Courageous, Fireproof and Facing the Giants), The Erwin Brothers (I Can Only Imagine, Woodlawn, Moms’ Night Out), and Kirk Cameron (Unstoppable, Revive Us, Revive Us 2). For more information, go to www.providentfilms.org.