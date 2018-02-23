Man convicted of murder in 2016 stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been convicted of murder in the 2016 stabbing death of a woman.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury found Carylon Young guilty Thursday in the fatal stabbing of Margaret Means.

The fatal stabbing, which happened in a parking lot in the 1400 block of West Washington Street, in Nov. 2016. Young stabbed Means in the neck with a knife following an argument.

Means’ body was discovered by an off-duty officer underneath blankets in the parking lot on Nov. 18, 2016.

An autopsy conducted on Means’ body determined that she suffered a fatal wound to the neck.

Young is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on March 8.