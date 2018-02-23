Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of the stage, film and television, has died at age 97.

Fabray’s son, Dr. Jamie MacDougall, tells The Associated Press his mother died Thursday at her home in Palos Verdes Estates.

Fabray launched her career at age 3 as Vaudeville’s singing-dancing Baby Nanette.

On Broadway she won a Tony in 1949 for the musical “Love Life” and was nominated for another for “Mr. President.”

She starred opposite Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse in the hit 1953 film “The Band Wagon.”

Her television roles included playing Bonnie Franklin’s mother in the hit 1980s sitcom “One Day at a Time.” The TV show was about a mom raising two daughters in Indianapolis.

She also played the mother of Shelley Fabares, her real-life niece, in the 1990s sitcom “Coach.”