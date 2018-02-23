Savor Downtown Indy happening now through March 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is a new event for food lovers and those who want to try something new, Savor Downtown Indy kicked off on Feb. 19 and will go through March 4.

There are more than 50 restaurants involved in the almost two-week long event. Participating restaurants will offer $10, $20, $30, and $40 menu options.

Throughout the years, Indianapolis food culture has grown to be well known.

In recent years, it was chosen as a top “Food City” by Travel + Leisure. Indianapolis was also named America’s Most Underrated Food City by Conde Nast Traveler.

