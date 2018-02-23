Team USA women’s hockey capturing gold having impact in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Team USA women’s hockey is on top of the world today after their thrilling win at the Olympics. And that win has a much further impact than you might think.

It’s team USA’s first Olympic championship in 20 years, beating hockey giant Canada in the process. The win is having a larger impact on the young girls and women in the sport across the country and in central Indiana.

The USA women’s hockey team is the same team that boycotted its world championships last spring in a pay equity battle with its national governing body. The players serve as examples for young women around the world and now they have a gold medal.

In Indiana, women’s hockey has a place, and it’s in Carmel. The Fusion girls hockey program started in 2011 with just a handful of girls and has grown over the years to include well over 70 players on various house/rec and travel teams ranging in age from four to 19 years old.

The Indy Speed women’s team was founded in 2007 and has attended the USA hockey women’s C-level national tournament twice, making it to the quarterfinals in 2011. They still compete in the Pennsylvania-Ohio Women’s Hockey Association, where they have taken the league title three of the last four years.

For more about the Indy Speed Women’s Hockey team, click here.

For more about youth hockey, click here.