Tim Tries It: Recipes using PEANUT BUTTER POWDER

It’s a peanut butter substitute that seems to be… JUST AS GOOD!

We enlisted Firefighter Tim to take the challenge of using PBfit in a few recipes, and he shares the results of how they turned out!

Peanut butter chocolate chip Greek yogurt:

Add a Tbs of PBfit to a small container of plain Greek yogurt. Next add mini chocolate chips and a tsp of stevia. Mix together and enjoy.

PBfit Banana Chocolate Smoothie

Ingredients:

Tbs PBfit

Frozen banana

Scoop chocolate protein

2 tsp honey

Cup of almond milk

Half cup ice

Pour all ingredients in blender and blend and enjoy.

PBfit pancakes

Ingredients:

4 eggs

2 ripe bananas

1/2 cup oats

1 scoop chocolate/ vanilla protein

1/4 cup PBfit

Optional: add chocolate chips

Or fruit

Place all ingredients in mixer or blender, mix well, and pour onto hot greased pan. Cook on one side until it starts to bubble, then flip and cook the other side. Enjoy hot!

Pad Thai Chicken with PBfit sauce

Chicken marinade

Ingredients:

4 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs grape seed oils

2 tbs honey

Juice from 1 lime

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tsp Sriracha sauce

1/4 red pepper flakes

2 tbs chopped cilantro

1 1/2 pound chopped chicken chunks thighs or breast

PBfit peanut sauce

2 tbs PBfit

2 tbs soy sauce

2 tbs chicken broth or water

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp grape seed oil

Directions

Mix all marinade ingredients together, then place chicken chunks into marinade for at least 30 minutes. Remove chicken chunks from marinade and grill or pan fry until chicken is done.

Mix all ingredients for Peanut sauce in small sauce pan. Warm to light simmer, then pour over chicken and Thai noodles.

About PB Fit:

PBfit is peanut butter powder. We make it by pressing gently roasted peanuts to remove most of the fat and calories. Then we grind the peanuts and mix in some coconut palm sugar, and a pinch of salt. The result is a delicious peanut butter powder that has 90% less fat and 1/3 the calories of traditional peanut butter.

Not only is PBfit delicious, but it is also incredibly easy to use. You can mix it into anything from oatmeal to Thai peanut sauce. Or you can just add water and make peanut butter!

Imagine snacking on peanut butter that’s only 50 calories vs. 188 calories and 1.5g fat vs. 16g fat compared with regular peanut butter. That means, guilt-free smoothies, PB & Js, peanut butter dips, oatmeal, cookies, pancakes – you get the idea. It’s your new non-guilty pleasure.

To learn more, visit https://pbfit.com/.

Follow Firefighter Tim on Twitter: @firemantimcfd