1 dead following overnight shooting at west side bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after gun fire erupted at a west side bar at a west side bar late Friday evening.

It happened just before midnight at the Run Inn Bar and Grill on West 34th Street when officials were called out to a shots fired run.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s or 30s dead in the parking lot.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting and there are currently no suspects in custody.

This is the third shooting at the bar in the past year; last March there was an officer-involved shooting at the location and last July a woman was shot in the hand.

For now, officials are referring to the location as a “problem bar.”

A second shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Sunset Strip Bar. That victim is said to be in stable condition.

If you have any information on either shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.