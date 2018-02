INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle while walking early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Southeastern Avenue near Emerson Avenue.

Police said the two were later transported to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

Officials have not yet released any information on the car involved or if the driver is cooperating with police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.