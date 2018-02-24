Dick Wolfsie gets robotic at McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time, Wolfsie took another visit to a familiar place at the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology.

This time around Wolfsie got an inside look at the robotics program that has been established since around 2000.

Each year, the students of the program are tasked with creating a robot that can carry out a task.

Check out the videos for a cool look at robot training.