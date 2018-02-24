Evansville police fatally shoot motorist who produced gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in southwestern Indiana say and officer shot and killed a motorist who produced a handgun during a traffic stop.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said Saturday that 58-year-old Douglas Kemp died of “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.”

Evansville police say the shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday after officers stopped Kemp for speeding.

A police report says the officers asked Kemp to step out of his vehicle, but “the driver produced a hand gun and did not comply with officers’ commands.”

The report says Kemp was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum says the department will release body cam footage of the shooting “at some point.”

No officers were injured.