Gov. Holcomb declares disaster emergency for 11 counties after heavy rains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Saturday evening declared a disaster emergency for 11 Indiana counties following flooding and damage caused by sustained heavy rainfall.

The order applies to Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Fulton, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White counties, with the possibility to expand its reach as rain is expected to pummel southern Indiana.

In a release, Holcomb’s office said the declaration gave the Indiana Department of Homeland Security the ability to provide expanded emergency services and is a necessary step should the state request assistance from the federal government.

“This is an important step in helping Hoosiers around our state who’ve been hurt by this flooding,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Our state agencies will continue to work hand-in-hand with local emergency management teams to help families weather the tragedies they are facing. I’m amazed by their resiliency. Looking ahead, we won’t hesitate to seek federal assistance if it proves necessary.”

Holcomb visited Elkhart and St. Joseph counties on Friday to observe flood damage and local emergency response efforts.

He is expected to return from the National Governor’s Association meeting in Washington on Sunday.