Strong storms possible Saturday evening

Our active pattern continues for the first half of the weekend. Our flooding potential grows, as severe weather threat rolls in later this evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of central Indiana until 7am, Sunday.

Today:

Two rounds of rain that we are tracking. The first is moving through this morning. Expect steady showers, with moderate pockets of rain at times. We should see this wind down by late morning/early afternoon across central Indiana. No severe weather is expected with this first round this morning.

Temperatures will climb as we head into the afternoon, hitting around 50° close to dinner time.

Severe threat tonight:

Second wave moves in by early to mid evening, bringing widespread rain, with a few thunderstorms possible. The combination of lower instability, along with strong winds aloft, might just be enough to produce some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms late tonight. Much of the area is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Areas south of I-70 are in a Slight Risk.

Primary concerns will be damaging straight line winds, and possibly some hail. A quick spin up of a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Obviously flooding will be of the highest concern, with heavy rains possible over an already saturated ground, this will add to some already very swollen rivers, creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas. An additional 1″-3″ of rainfall is likely over much of central Indiana through Sunday morning.

Finally drying out!

Our active pattern finally takes a break starting Sunday morning. Sharply cooler temperatures behind the cold front as we roll throughout the day, with blustery winds at times – but at least we will be dry. Highs hit 50 later in the afternoon.

8 Day Forecast:

Dry pattern continues briefly to kick off the work week. Temperatures will remain well above average, with highs in the mid 50s Monday, and lower 60s Tuesday. A couple of systems move into central Indiana starting Wednesday, bringing scattered showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday. Might just have enough precipitation around Friday morning as colder air moves in to squeeze out some flurries as we close out the work week.