Strong storms Saturday evening, but sunshine will return soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a soggy start to our Saturday and expect to see a stormy end as another widespread swath of heavy rain and strong to severe storms slides this direction.

In terms of timing, storms will move in by Saturday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for most of central Indiana. If you’re headed out, take the rain gear and pay attention to any sort of emergency notifications your phone may send you as strong to severe storms are possible.

The primary threat from this widespread stormy weather will be flash flooding, though damaging winds and a few tornadoes are also possible. If you come across high water on the roadways, “turn around, don’t drown!”

The storms will move out through Saturday overnight, and temperatures will quickly sink after the cold front passes. We’ll top out officially in the upper 50s just after midnight, but we’ll start our Sunday morning in the upper 30s.

High temperatures on Sunday will only climb into the upper 30s and low 40s in most areas, so take a coat as you head out the door.

We’ll catch a nice break in all the wet weather for the first time in nearly six days beginning Sunday afternoon. The sunny streak will continue through Monday and Tuesday before our next round of wet and stormy weather returns by midweek.

Temperatures, though cool on Sunday, will rebound through the work week with highs in the low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold snap slides in to close out the work week.

As temperatures drop, rain will briefly change over to a wintry mix on Friday night before sunshine returns for next Saturday and Sunday.