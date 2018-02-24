Video: Road rage fight spills onto Florida highway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCMH) — Video shows a road rage incident in which three people fight in the middle of the roadway.

According to WPTV, video recorded by another driver shows a car and a minivan driving down the highway, when the car begins to slow down in front of the minivan.

The video doesn’t show what leads up to the fight, but the car can be seen cutting off the minivan when the driver attempts to change lanes.

When the cars get to a busy intersection, three men get out of the vehicles and begin to fight in the middle of the road.

“Bystanders were involved trying to break them up, and the potential of those bystanders also getting hurt during this is increased,” Jeff Kittredge with the Stuart Police Department told WPTV.

Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you’re also putting other motorists in danger with aggressive driving,” said Kittredge.

Kittredge says the men in the car drove away after the fight, but were later arrested.