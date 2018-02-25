Carmel crash kills 1, sends 1 to hospital

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One person died and a second was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on the Carmel-Indianapolis border.

First responders were called to the 2400 block of East 96th Street, just west of North Keystone Avenue, on a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Carmel Fire Department reported via Twitter that the crash was serious. They later reported that 96th Street would be closed between Westfield Boulevard and Keystone Avenue and confirmed the crash was fatal.

Officers at the scene said a male driver was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. The female driver was transported to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital. Neither car had passengers.