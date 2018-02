INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died in connection with a car crash with entrapment on the city’s west side.

Crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the 8300 block of West Washington Street — that’s north of Indianapolis International Airport — just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire department reported via Twitter that two people had died and a third person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

WTFD on the scene with @IMPDnews of a 2 car accident with entrapment in the 8000 Block Of W Washington St. 2 confirmed fatalities and 1 transported to Eskenazi with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/mLxbJC3pwr — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) February 25, 2018

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.